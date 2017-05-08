Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
May 8 – May 21
Monday, May 8
OPEN JAM
McNally Mondays
Golden’s Lowertown
275 E. 4th St., St. Paul
8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
18-plus
No cover
Jam with McNally Smith College of Music Students every Monday night at Golden’s.
Tuesday, May 9
REGGAE/PERFORMANCE
International Reggae All-Stars
Bunker’s
761 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
$6
Some of Minnesota’s best reggae artists get together every Tuesday night at Bunker’s.
Wednesday, May 10
PLAY
“The Bluest Eye”
Guthrie Theater
818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis
7:30 p.m.
$20-$64
Toni Morrison’s award-winning novel continues its run on stage at The Guthrie.
Thursday, May 11
HIP-HOP
It Ain’t Summer Yet Party
Honey
205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
$12
Get ready for the summer with performances by Lucien Parker, Like Minds, Free Lunch Creww, Avery 81st and Paige. The show is hosted By John X with music by Rich Lee and features live art and a Polaroid photo booth by Blair Moore.
Friday, May 12
HIP-HOP
Chance the Rapper
Xcel Energy Center
199 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul
7 p.m.
$39.50-$57
Grammy Award winning Chicago native, Chance the Rapper, has created a blueprint for do-it-yourself business and art. Check him out at Xcel if you can still get a ticket.
Saturday, May 13
HIP-HOP
A Muslim Hip-Hop Extravaganza – ASL Interpreted
Northstar Ballroom
2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul
6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
This all ages event will feature Muslim hip-hop artists The Reminders (Colorado) and Al-Tawam.
Sunday, May 14
JAZZ
Keiko Matsui
Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
7 p.m.
$30-$40
Japanese keyboardist and composer Keiko Matsui ends her four-day run at The Dakota.
Monday, May 15
THEATER
“Refugia”
Guthrie Theater
818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis
1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
$15-$49
Composed of nine interconnected chapters, the play explores exile, borders and the displacement of people – from a solitary old man settling into a nursing home to a gathering of Kurdish women at the Syrian Turkish border.
Tuesday, May 16
COMEDY
Hopkins Comedy Festival
Royal Comedy Theatre
809 Mainstreet, Hopkins
8 p.m.
$20
Miss Shannon and a host of other comics play this year’s fest through May 19.
Wednesday, May 17
JAZZ
Marcus Roberts Trio
Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall
7 p.m., 9 p.m.
$30-$40
Outspoken jazz musician Marcus Roberts presents contrasting styles during his performance at The Dakota.
Thursday, May 18
R&B/SOUL
Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benet
Muse Event Center
107 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
$40
Two of the most respected voices in soul music hit Minneapolis for what should be a classic concert. Marsha Ambrosius made waves debuting in Floetry and later collaborations with Dr. Dre while Benet has continued a solid solo career.
Friday, May 19
POETRY SLAM
St. Paul Youth Poet Laureate Slam
Black Dog Café
308 E. Prince St., St. Paul
7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Ten finalists compete to become the first ever Youth Poet Laureate of St. Paul. The lineup includes Henry Benjamin, Samoa the Poet, Chavah Gabrielle, Armand McCoy, Cynthia Zapata, Donte Collins, Talia Young, Karinna Gerhardt, Lindsay Schaefer and Xavier Columbus.
Saturday, May 20
*Aesthetically It Recommended
HIP-HOP/SOUL/AFROFUTURISM
Toki Wright “At the Speed of Life 3” EP Release Party
Nomad World Pub
501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
$10 advance, $12 door
After producing, writing, recording, designing and releasing seven songs in seven days for the 3rd volume of “At the Speed of Life,” Toki Wright, also known as Mamadu, curates a night of good vibes, great sound, visual stimulation and play on all of your other senses. The night features mini-sets from The Lioness, Myc Dazzle & Faith Reigns, Asia Divine, Jay Hollywood, Off-10 Publications (G.P. Jacob & Scoundrel Spence), Maolu, P-Soul, Ghostband and Sonic Rain. The show is hosted by DJ Snuggles with DJ Willie Shu and DJ Miss Brit on the wheels.
THEATER
“#Testify”
Intermedia Arts
2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis
12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
$12 advance, $15 door
“#Testify” is an immersive, multi-sensory theater performance that instigates the line between fact and fiction, propaganda and politics, and race and class. The event is curated by Sha Cage in collaboration with Jayanthi Kyle, Johanna Easley, Felicia Perry, Bill Cottman, Amoke Kubat, Beverly Cottman and E.G. Bailey.
Sunday, May 21
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Breath, Gesture, Memory: Celebration of Life for Laurie Smith Carlos
Pillsbury House Theatre
3501 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis
4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Interdisciplinary artist Laurie Carlos was a pillar in the Minnesota arts community. All of Smith’s family, friends and artist family are invited to join to celebrate and share her work, life, love, breath, gestures and memory.