Aesthetically It!

May 8 – May 21

Monday, May 8

OPEN JAM

McNally Mondays

Golden’s Lowertown

275 E. 4th St., St. Paul

8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

18-plus

No cover

Jam with McNally Smith College of Music Students every Monday night at Golden’s.

Tuesday, May 9

REGGAE/PERFORMANCE

International Reggae All-Stars

Bunker’s

761 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$6

Some of Minnesota’s best reggae artists get together every Tuesday night at Bunker’s.

Wednesday, May 10

PLAY

“The Bluest Eye”

Guthrie Theater

818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis

7:30 p.m.

$20-$64

Toni Morrison’s award-winning novel continues its run on stage at The Guthrie.

Thursday, May 11

HIP-HOP

It Ain’t Summer Yet Party

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$12

Get ready for the summer with performances by Lucien Parker, Like Minds, Free Lunch Creww, Avery 81st and Paige. The show is hosted By John X with music by Rich Lee and features live art and a Polaroid photo booth by Blair Moore.

Friday, May 12

HIP-HOP

Chance the Rapper

Xcel Energy Center

199 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul

7 p.m.

$39.50-$57

Grammy Award winning Chicago native, Chance the Rapper, has created a blueprint for do-it-yourself business and art. Check him out at Xcel if you can still get a ticket.

Saturday, May 13

HIP-HOP

A Muslim Hip-Hop Extravaganza – ASL Interpreted

Northstar Ballroom

2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This all ages event will feature Muslim hip-hop artists The Reminders (Colorado) and Al-Tawam.

Sunday, May 14

JAZZ

Keiko Matsui

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

7 p.m.

$30-$40

Japanese keyboardist and composer Keiko Matsui ends her four-day run at The Dakota.

Monday, May 15

THEATER

“Refugia”

Guthrie Theater

818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis

1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

$15-$49

Composed of nine interconnected chapters, the play explores exile, borders and the displacement of people – from a solitary old man settling into a nursing home to a gathering of Kurdish women at the Syrian Turkish border.

Tuesday, May 16

COMEDY

Hopkins Comedy Festival

Royal Comedy Theatre

809 Mainstreet, Hopkins

8 p.m.

$20

Miss Shannon and a host of other comics play this year’s fest through May 19.

Wednesday, May 17

JAZZ

Marcus Roberts Trio

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall

7 p.m., 9 p.m.

$30-$40

Outspoken jazz musician Marcus Roberts presents contrasting styles during his performance at The Dakota.

Thursday, May 18

R&B/SOUL

Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benet

Muse Event Center

107 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

$40

Two of the most respected voices in soul music hit Minneapolis for what should be a classic concert. Marsha Ambrosius made waves debuting in Floetry and later collaborations with Dr. Dre while Benet has continued a solid solo career.

Friday, May 19

POETRY SLAM

St. Paul Youth Poet Laureate Slam

Black Dog Café

308 E. Prince St., St. Paul

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Ten finalists compete to become the first ever Youth Poet Laureate of St. Paul. The lineup includes Henry Benjamin, Samoa the Poet, Chavah Gabrielle, Armand McCoy, Cynthia Zapata, Donte Collins, Talia Young, Karinna Gerhardt, Lindsay Schaefer and Xavier Columbus.

Saturday, May 20

*Aesthetically It Recommended

HIP-HOP/SOUL/AFROFUTURISM

Toki Wright “At the Speed of Life 3” EP Release Party

Nomad World Pub

501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

$10 advance, $12 door

After producing, writing, recording, designing and releasing seven songs in seven days for the 3rd volume of “At the Speed of Life,” Toki Wright, also known as Mamadu, curates a night of good vibes, great sound, visual stimulation and play on all of your other senses. The night features mini-sets from The Lioness, Myc Dazzle & Faith Reigns, Asia Divine, Jay Hollywood, Off-10 Publications (G.P. Jacob & Scoundrel Spence), Maolu, P-Soul, Ghostband and Sonic Rain. The show is hosted by DJ Snuggles with DJ Willie Shu and DJ Miss Brit on the wheels.

THEATER

“#Testify”

Intermedia Arts

2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

$12 advance, $15 door

“#Testify” is an immersive, multi-sensory theater performance that instigates the line between fact and fiction, propaganda and politics, and race and class. The event is curated by Sha Cage in collaboration with Jayanthi Kyle, Johanna Easley, Felicia Perry, Bill Cottman, Amoke Kubat, Beverly Cottman and E.G. Bailey.

Sunday, May 21

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Breath, Gesture, Memory: Celebration of Life for Laurie Smith Carlos

Pillsbury House Theatre

3501 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Interdisciplinary artist Laurie Carlos was a pillar in the Minnesota arts community. All of Smith’s family, friends and artist family are invited to join to celebrate and share her work, life, love, breath, gestures and memory.