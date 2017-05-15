Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

May 15 – May 28

Monday, May 15

THEATER

“Refugia”

Guthrie Theater

818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis

1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

$15-$49

Composed of nine interconnected chapters, the play explores exile, borders and the displacement of people – from a solitary old man settling into a nursing home to a gathering of Kurdish women at the Syrian Turkish border.

Tuesday, May 16

COMEDY

Hopkins Comedy Festival

Royal Comedy Theatre

809 Mainstreet, Hopkins

8 p.m.

$20

Miss Shannon and a host of other comics play this year’s fest through May 19.

Wednesday, May 17

JAZZ

Marcus Roberts Trio

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall

7 p.m., 9 p.m.

$30-$40

Outspoken jazz musician Marcus Roberts presents contrasting styles during his performance at The Dakota.

Thursday, May 18

R&B/SOUL

Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benet

Muse Event Center

107 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

$40

Two of the most respected voices in soul music hit Minneapolis for what should be a classic concert. Marsha Ambrosius made waves debuting in Floetry and later collaborations with Dr. Dre while Benet has continued a solid solo career.

Friday, May 19

POETRY SLAM

St. Paul Youth Poet Laureate Slam

Black Dog Café

308 E. Prince St., St. Paul

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Ten finalists compete to become the first ever Youth Poet Laureate of St. Paul. The lineup includes Henry Benjamin, Samoa the Poet, Chavah Gabrielle, Armand McCoy, Cynthia Zapata, Donte Collins, Talia Young, Karinna Gerhardt, Lindsay Schaefer and Xavier Columbus.

Saturday, May 20

*Aesthetically It Recommended

HIP-HOP/SOUL/AFROFUTURISM

Toki Wright “At the Speed of Life 3” EP Release Party

Nomad World Pub

501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

$10 advance, $12 door

After producing, writing, recording, designing and releasing seven songs in seven days for the 3rd volume of “At the Speed of Life,” Toki Wright, also known as Mamadu, curates a night of good vibes, great sound, visual stimulation and play on all of your other senses. The night features mini-sets from The Lioness, Myc Dazzle & Faith Reigns, Asia Divine, Jay Hollywood, Off-10 Publications (G.P. Jacob & Scoundrel Spence), Maolu, P-Soul, Ghostband and Sonic Rain. The show is hosted by DJ Snuggles with DJ Willie Shu and DJ Miss Brit on the wheels.

THEATER

“#Testify”

Intermedia Arts

2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

$12 advance, $15 door

“#Testify” is an immersive, multi-sensory theater performance that instigates the line between fact and fiction, propaganda and politics, and race and class. The event is curated by Sha Cage in collaboration with Jayanthi Kyle, Johanna Easley, Felicia Perry, Bill Cottman, Amoke Kubat, Beverly Cottman and E.G. Bailey.

Sunday, May 21

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Breath, Gesture, Memory: Celebration of Life for Laurie Smith Carlos

Pillsbury House Theatre

3501 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Interdisciplinary artist Laurie Carlos was a pillar in the Minnesota arts community. All of Smith’s family, friends and artist family are invited to join to celebrate and share her work, life, love, breath, gestures and memory.

Monday, May 22

R&B/SOUL

Pavielle

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

7 p.m.

$10

Upper Midwest Emmy Award and Sage Award winner, Pavielle, takes to the Dakota stage with her powerhouse vocals and six-piece band.

Tuesday, May 23

PERFORMANCE

Loving in a Time of War: Queer Muslim Voices

Intermedia Arts

2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

$5-$25 donation

“Loving in a Time of War: Queer Muslim Voices,” presented in partnership with Mizna, will feature writings by self-identified queer Muslims.

Wednesday, May 24

HIP-HOP/COMEDY/R&B

The Feels – A Night of Manifestation

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$8

Join Soul Tools and KBEM Jazz 88 for the finale of a night of healing dedicated to the arts with Audiyo Element, Destiny Roberts, Koo Keem, Brandon Jay Riddley and Kashimana.

Thursday, May 25

SOUL/DANCE

Busybody/ies

Turf Club

1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul

8 p.m.

21-plus

$8 advance/$10 doors

Multi-instrumentalist Eric Mayson plays with special guests Mina Moore, Dancebums, and Hiponymous.

Friday, May 26

BODY ART

An Evening with B.A.E

Public Functionary

1400 12th Ave. N.E., Minneapolis

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

21-plus

$15 advance, $20 door

This body art event explores various ways the body intersects with art. The space will be uniquely curated with bodies that bend, dance, fly and more.

Saturday, May 27

PARTY

*AI Recommended

Rooftop at the Walker – Expressions T-Shirt Day Party Vol. 7

Walker Art Center

725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

21-plus

$10 advance, $15 door

Once again you are the art, for Expressions T-Shirt Day Party. Two phenomenal DJs, St. Louis Magazine 2015 DJ of the Year, DJ Nune and DJ Miss Brit provide the day’s soundtrack. Advance tickets are on sale at Expressions7.bpt.me.

Sunday, May 28

HIP-HOP

Soundset Festival

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul

11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

All ages

$84-$194

The United States’ biggest independent hip-hop festival returns with Lauryn Hill, T.I., Talib Kweli, Travis Scott, Brother Ali, Ty Dolla $ign, Atmosphere and more.