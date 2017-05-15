Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
May 15 – May 28
Monday, May 15
THEATER
“Refugia”
Guthrie Theater
818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis
1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
$15-$49
Composed of nine interconnected chapters, the play explores exile, borders and the displacement of people – from a solitary old man settling into a nursing home to a gathering of Kurdish women at the Syrian Turkish border.
Tuesday, May 16
COMEDY
Hopkins Comedy Festival
Royal Comedy Theatre
809 Mainstreet, Hopkins
8 p.m.
$20
Miss Shannon and a host of other comics play this year’s fest through May 19.
Wednesday, May 17
JAZZ
Marcus Roberts Trio
Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall
7 p.m., 9 p.m.
$30-$40
Outspoken jazz musician Marcus Roberts presents contrasting styles during his performance at The Dakota.
Thursday, May 18
R&B/SOUL
Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benet
Muse Event Center
107 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
$40
Two of the most respected voices in soul music hit Minneapolis for what should be a classic concert. Marsha Ambrosius made waves debuting in Floetry and later collaborations with Dr. Dre while Benet has continued a solid solo career.
Friday, May 19
POETRY SLAM
St. Paul Youth Poet Laureate Slam
Black Dog Café
308 E. Prince St., St. Paul
7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Ten finalists compete to become the first ever Youth Poet Laureate of St. Paul. The lineup includes Henry Benjamin, Samoa the Poet, Chavah Gabrielle, Armand McCoy, Cynthia Zapata, Donte Collins, Talia Young, Karinna Gerhardt, Lindsay Schaefer and Xavier Columbus.
Saturday, May 20
*Aesthetically It Recommended
HIP-HOP/SOUL/AFROFUTURISM
Toki Wright “At the Speed of Life 3” EP Release Party
Nomad World Pub
501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
$10 advance, $12 door
After producing, writing, recording, designing and releasing seven songs in seven days for the 3rd volume of “At the Speed of Life,” Toki Wright, also known as Mamadu, curates a night of good vibes, great sound, visual stimulation and play on all of your other senses. The night features mini-sets from The Lioness, Myc Dazzle & Faith Reigns, Asia Divine, Jay Hollywood, Off-10 Publications (G.P. Jacob & Scoundrel Spence), Maolu, P-Soul, Ghostband and Sonic Rain. The show is hosted by DJ Snuggles with DJ Willie Shu and DJ Miss Brit on the wheels.
THEATER
“#Testify”
Intermedia Arts
2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis
12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
$12 advance, $15 door
“#Testify” is an immersive, multi-sensory theater performance that instigates the line between fact and fiction, propaganda and politics, and race and class. The event is curated by Sha Cage in collaboration with Jayanthi Kyle, Johanna Easley, Felicia Perry, Bill Cottman, Amoke Kubat, Beverly Cottman and E.G. Bailey.
Sunday, May 21
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Breath, Gesture, Memory: Celebration of Life for Laurie Smith Carlos
Pillsbury House Theatre
3501 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis
4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Interdisciplinary artist Laurie Carlos was a pillar in the Minnesota arts community. All of Smith’s family, friends and artist family are invited to join to celebrate and share her work, life, love, breath, gestures and memory.
Monday, May 22
R&B/SOUL
Pavielle
Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
7 p.m.
$10
Upper Midwest Emmy Award and Sage Award winner, Pavielle, takes to the Dakota stage with her powerhouse vocals and six-piece band.
Tuesday, May 23
PERFORMANCE
Loving in a Time of War: Queer Muslim Voices
Intermedia Arts
2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis
7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
$5-$25 donation
“Loving in a Time of War: Queer Muslim Voices,” presented in partnership with Mizna, will feature writings by self-identified queer Muslims.
Wednesday, May 24
HIP-HOP/COMEDY/R&B
The Feels – A Night of Manifestation
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
$8
Join Soul Tools and KBEM Jazz 88 for the finale of a night of healing dedicated to the arts with Audiyo Element, Destiny Roberts, Koo Keem, Brandon Jay Riddley and Kashimana.
Thursday, May 25
SOUL/DANCE
Busybody/ies
Turf Club
1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul
8 p.m.
21-plus
$8 advance/$10 doors
Multi-instrumentalist Eric Mayson plays with special guests Mina Moore, Dancebums, and Hiponymous.
Friday, May 26
BODY ART
An Evening with B.A.E
Public Functionary
1400 12th Ave. N.E., Minneapolis
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
21-plus
$15 advance, $20 door
This body art event explores various ways the body intersects with art. The space will be uniquely curated with bodies that bend, dance, fly and more.
Saturday, May 27
PARTY
*AI Recommended
Rooftop at the Walker – Expressions T-Shirt Day Party Vol. 7
Walker Art Center
725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis
3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
21-plus
$10 advance, $15 door
Once again you are the art, for Expressions T-Shirt Day Party. Two phenomenal DJs, St. Louis Magazine 2015 DJ of the Year, DJ Nune and DJ Miss Brit provide the day’s soundtrack. Advance tickets are on sale at Expressions7.bpt.me.
Sunday, May 28
HIP-HOP
Soundset Festival
Minnesota State Fairgrounds
1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul
11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
All ages
$84-$194
The United States’ biggest independent hip-hop festival returns with Lauryn Hill, T.I., Talib Kweli, Travis Scott, Brother Ali, Ty Dolla $ign, Atmosphere and more.