Laysha Ward: Target executive reflects on positive impact on girls and young women in retail

“I’m excited by the extraordinary ability of retail to create shared value, driving both business and social impact,” said Laysha Ward, executive vice president and chief external engagement officer at Target. Ward commented in an online interview published by the National Retail Federation during its March celebration of Women’s History Month highlighting women in the retail industry.

“From small business owners to CEOs, women are leading the way. As an industry, we have a unique opportunity to address and solve some of our greatest social issues. By bringing together leaders from across sectors, retail can be part of the solution. You can shop and save the planet at the same time. It’s a beautiful thing,” she said.

“While there are more women in retail than in many other fields, it’s an unfortunate reality that women still lag behind in key roles across industries,” said Ward. “Regardless of your business, there’s likely going to be a time when women will find themselves as the ‘only,’ whether it’s the only woman, the only person of color, the only one from a rural or inner city background. My advice is to not let being an ‘only’ make you feel uncomfortable or marginalized. See it as a point of strength and differentiation. Sometimes it’s better to stand out than fit in.”

Ward’s full interview is available online at www.nrf.com/news/target-exec-how-retail-drives-business-and-social-impact