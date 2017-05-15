Leading with art: Don Walker: My Heart Will Dance This Summer

By Harry Colbert, Jr.

Managing Editor –

When we kicked off the Leading with Art campaign the first artist we featured was Don Walker.

Walker’s reimagined tribute to Prince, “Confessions” – a piece that was originally commissioned for Prince – was the perfect visual to accompany our look back at the year that was 2016. Now well into spring, we offer another Walker work, “My Heart Will Dance This Summer.” This work is full of the life and vitality that embodies the scenes and feelings of spring and summer. Walker’s painting is both literal and abstract with an exquisite image of a wonderfully chocolate ballerina in motion; behind her an abstract image of a human heart.

“Music and art have always been in my blood and I wanted to do something to represent the two,” said Walker of his work.

Prints of “My Heart Will Dance This Summer” are on display at the Minnesota School for the Recording Arts in St. Paul and at Winona State University.

“Winona has a room with 12 of my works on display,” said Walker, who once owned a gallery with baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield.

With a varied and illustrious career, Walker worked as an artist for both the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Minneapolis Star Tribune. At the Pioneer Press Walker worked under artists who were trained by Walt Disney. Later he met “Peanuts” creator Charles Schultz.

“That’s when I knew I wanted to be an artist,” said Walker of the Schultz meeting.

Walker has submitted some of his latest works to the Minnesota Super Bowl Committee in hopes of having it used leading up to and during the 2018 Super Bowl, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I think artists of color aren’t getting their fair share of contracts … in hotels, hospitals and other spaces,” said Walker.

Limited edition prints of “My Heart Will Dance This Summer” and other Walker works are available by contacting Walker at donwalker23@q.com or by calling (651) 224-1640.