For the fourth year in a row Connections 2 independence (C2i) hosted its annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser at Warehouse Winery in St. Louis Park.

The event benefits the nonprofit that assists teens and young adults who are a part of the Hennepin County foster care system. The Kentucky Derby party, which features a fashion show, Best Hat/Best Dressed contests, casino gaming, wine tasting, silent auction and more, is C2i’s largest donor event. While the fundraiser is Derby themed, for participants it’s less about horse racing and more about showing off their audacious wares and having a good time while giving to a worthy cause. Also, for the fourth year in a row, the weather cooperated and participants mingled outside – many puffing on stogies – basking in the Minnesota sun.

Insight News was a proud sponsor of this year’s event.