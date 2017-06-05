Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

June 5 – June 18

Monday, June 5

COMEDY

Open Mic Night

Acme Comedy Co.

708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis

18-plus

No cover

Every Monday new comics try out their skills at Acme in downtown Minneapolis.

Tuesday, June 6

HIP-HOP

Ackronem’s Summer School

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$3-$5

This series features Lyric Marid, Sieed Brown, Juice Lord, Omie Tha Homie and Rich Lee.

Wednesday, June 7

R&B

John Legend

Northrop Auditorium

84 Church St. S.E., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

$82-$152

Fresh off the release of his new video, “Surefire” John Legend hits Minneapolis with the Darkness and Light tour. Tickets are pricey but Legend is known for memorable performances.

Thursday, June 8

HIP-HOP

Tupac Day

Honey

205 E. Hennepin, Minneapolis

10 p.m.

21-plus

$8

Celebrate the life and music of Tupac with dancing all night from DJ Airman Heat and host Big Wiz.

Friday, June 9

BLOCK PARTY

Rondo Land Bridge Block Party

822 Old Rondo Ave., St. Paul

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Join ReConnect Rondo for a Rondo Land Bridge Block Party. There will be food, live music and activities for participants of all ages. There will also be an opportunity for the community to learn about the possibilities of a land bridge, ask questions and give input on what they’d like to see in their community moving forward. This event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, June 10

FASHION

Out the Box: V2

Lightbox Studio

2600 26th St., Minneapolis

5 p.m.

$15-$35

Royal Krew Productions is curating another edition of Out the Box Streetwear Fashion Show. Out the Box: V2, puts an emphasis on urban streetwear clothing, style, music, lifestyle and culture.

Sunday, June 11

DRUM AND BASS

Mechanix

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$3

Come check out a rare drum and bass night at Honey with Balance from the JVC, Chris Cause, Blazz, and Westin.

Monday, June 12

FUNK

Tuxedo (Mayer Hawthorne & Jake One)

Fine Line Music Café

318 1st Ave N, Minneapolis,

7 p.m.

18-plus

$20-$35

Seattle based producer Jake One joins forces with Michigan’s Mayer Hawthorne at Fine Line to form the duo, Tuxedo. DJ King Otto spins.

Tuesday, June 13

CLUB

Tap That Tuesdays

Nomad World Pub

501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m.

21-plus

$3-$5

Head to the Nomad on Tuesday for drinks, hip-hop DJs and live performances.

Wednesday, June 14

POP

Boyz II Men, Paula Abdul, New Kids on the Block

Xcel Energy Center

175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

$30-$200

Boyz II Men plays their classic hits for the crowd with Paula Abdul and co-headliners, New Kids on the Block.

Thursday, June 15

MUSICAL

“Ghost: The Musical”

Old Log Theatre

5185 Meadville St., Excelsior

7:30 p.m.

$35

This live adaptation of the 1990s hit film includes local musicians and actors. “Ghost: The Musical” runs Sept. 23

Friday, June 16

COMEDY

Summer Comedy Jam

Orpheum Theatre

910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

$64-$128

DeRay Davis, Lil Duval, Elliot Vreeland, Shed G. and special guest host Faizon Love bring laughs to the Orpheum.

Saturday, June 17

GATHERING

HWMR Presents: The BOMA

H. White Men’s Room

1500 44th Ave. N., Minneapolis

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The “Boma” or traditional African gathering place, will be a barbecue on the Northside with Joe Davis and the Poetic Diaspora, Niles, Dahlia Jones, Delphin Star and Ashli R’ Nai Henderson.

Sunday, June 18

FESTIVAL

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Water Power Park

206 S.E. Main St., Minneapolis

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hip-hop/funk/jazz band, Ayvah, plays the Stone Arch Bridge Festival at 2 p.m. on the Water Power Park stage.