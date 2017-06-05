Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
June 5 – June 18
Monday, June 5
COMEDY
Open Mic Night
Acme Comedy Co.
708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis
18-plus
No cover
Every Monday new comics try out their skills at Acme in downtown Minneapolis.
Tuesday, June 6
HIP-HOP
Ackronem’s Summer School
Honey
205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
$3-$5
This series features Lyric Marid, Sieed Brown, Juice Lord, Omie Tha Homie and Rich Lee.
Wednesday, June 7
R&B
John Legend
Northrop Auditorium
84 Church St. S.E., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
$82-$152
Fresh off the release of his new video, “Surefire” John Legend hits Minneapolis with the Darkness and Light tour. Tickets are pricey but Legend is known for memorable performances.
Thursday, June 8
HIP-HOP
Tupac Day
Honey
205 E. Hennepin, Minneapolis
10 p.m.
21-plus
$8
Celebrate the life and music of Tupac with dancing all night from DJ Airman Heat and host Big Wiz.
Friday, June 9
BLOCK PARTY
Rondo Land Bridge Block Party
822 Old Rondo Ave., St. Paul
3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Join ReConnect Rondo for a Rondo Land Bridge Block Party. There will be food, live music and activities for participants of all ages. There will also be an opportunity for the community to learn about the possibilities of a land bridge, ask questions and give input on what they’d like to see in their community moving forward. This event is free and open to the public.
Saturday, June 10
FASHION
Out the Box: V2
Lightbox Studio
2600 26th St., Minneapolis
5 p.m.
$15-$35
Royal Krew Productions is curating another edition of Out the Box Streetwear Fashion Show. Out the Box: V2, puts an emphasis on urban streetwear clothing, style, music, lifestyle and culture.
Sunday, June 11
DRUM AND BASS
Mechanix
Honey
205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
$3
Come check out a rare drum and bass night at Honey with Balance from the JVC, Chris Cause, Blazz, and Westin.
Monday, June 12
FUNK
Tuxedo (Mayer Hawthorne & Jake One)
Fine Line Music Café
318 1st Ave N, Minneapolis,
7 p.m.
18-plus
$20-$35
Seattle based producer Jake One joins forces with Michigan’s Mayer Hawthorne at Fine Line to form the duo, Tuxedo. DJ King Otto spins.
Tuesday, June 13
CLUB
Tap That Tuesdays
Nomad World Pub
501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
9:30 p.m.
21-plus
$3-$5
Head to the Nomad on Tuesday for drinks, hip-hop DJs and live performances.
Wednesday, June 14
POP
Boyz II Men, Paula Abdul, New Kids on the Block
Xcel Energy Center
175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul
$30-$200
Boyz II Men plays their classic hits for the crowd with Paula Abdul and co-headliners, New Kids on the Block.
Thursday, June 15
MUSICAL
“Ghost: The Musical”
Old Log Theatre
5185 Meadville St., Excelsior
7:30 p.m.
$35
This live adaptation of the 1990s hit film includes local musicians and actors. “Ghost: The Musical” runs Sept. 23
Friday, June 16
COMEDY
Summer Comedy Jam
Orpheum Theatre
910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
8 p.m.
$64-$128
DeRay Davis, Lil Duval, Elliot Vreeland, Shed G. and special guest host Faizon Love bring laughs to the Orpheum.
Saturday, June 17
GATHERING
HWMR Presents: The BOMA
H. White Men’s Room
1500 44th Ave. N., Minneapolis
6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The “Boma” or traditional African gathering place, will be a barbecue on the Northside with Joe Davis and the Poetic Diaspora, Niles, Dahlia Jones, Delphin Star and Ashli R’ Nai Henderson.
Sunday, June 18
FESTIVAL
Stone Arch Bridge Festival
Water Power Park
206 S.E. Main St., Minneapolis
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hip-hop/funk/jazz band, Ayvah, plays the Stone Arch Bridge Festival at 2 p.m. on the Water Power Park stage.