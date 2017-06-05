Author reveals her path to discovering link between neuroscience, spirituality and emotional health: Dr. Sylvia Bartley aims to help readers continue ‘Turning the Tide’ against the stigma of depression

Add author to the already impressive list of accomplishments for Dr. Sylvia Bartley, global director at Medtronic Philanthropy.

In “Turning the Tide: Neuroscience, Spirituality and My Path Toward Emotional Health,” Bartley, who holds a doctorate in neurophysiology, shares how she manages her emotional health with non-traditional mindful practices. Equal parts personal memoir, science writing and spiritual exploration, the book links the brain to the soul, inspiring readers to change the world with that knowledge.

Recognizing her spiritual side and emotional health “are intertwined and yet opposites;” Bartley takes the fields of spirituality and science and blends them together in a pursuit of truth and wellbeing. She explains, “My scientific curiosity has helped my spiritual life evolve drastically, and in turn my spiritual life has been my foundation during the most rigorous moments of my scientific career.”

Bartley describes pushing through forces working against her as a young girl and student. These early experiences shaped her spiritually and emotionally; her study of the brain taught her about meditation and how careful attention to her inner self has helped her manage her emotional health.

“My central belief is simple … neuroscience and spirituality are not opposites, and can instead be used to feed and further each other,” said Bartley. “Individually, this union can have tremendous effects on our emotional health.”

Bartley will have a book launch next Wednesday (June 14) from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis. Her book will also be available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The scientist and author will be a guest on “Conversations with Al McFarlane” this coming Tuesday (June 6) on KFAI 90.3 FM (www.kfai.org).