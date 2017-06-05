Leading with art: The eyes of Prince are watching

By Harry Colbert, Jr. –

June is Black Music Month and you can’t have a conversation about Black music without talking about arguably the greatest musician to ever live … Prince.

In April we marked the one-year anniversary of his passing, but in June (June 7 to be exact), we observe the birth of a legend. This Wednesday would have been Prince’s 59th birthday. While Prince did not celebrate his birthday due to his chosen faith, many of his devoted fans will once again flock to the many landmarks made famous by, and events in honor of Minnesota’s most cherished son.

Of course, many a planning to visit the famed home of the artist, Paisley Park. And while First Avenue – the venue where “Purple Rain” was filmed – isn’t having any Prince themed events, one of Prince’s backing bands, New Power Generation, is performing June 8 – June 10 at the Fine Line Music Café, 318 1st Ave., Minneapolis. On the evening of Prince’s actual birthday, June 7, G Sharp and the Bizne$$ will take to the Hard Rock Café stage at Mall of America for a purple and white party.

To honor our brother, Prince, we have chosen a work by artist Loretta Day to adorn our cover. The work was created by Day this past year following the April 21, 2016 death of the cultural icon. In muted purple, with the eyes of Prince peeking through the clouds, Day envisions Prince looking down on First Avenue, the Minneapolis skyline and Stone Arch Bridge. Emblazoned in the center is the now iconic symbol that for years was synonymous with the name Prince.

Day is one of 10 artists chosen to participate in the Seed Project, a public works art project along Olson Memorial Highway that will unveil in 2019.