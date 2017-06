Now a Memorial Day Weekend tradition, Expressions Graphic T-Shirt Day Party has become one of the most anticipated party events in the Twin Cities. Nearly 600 people partied with Thee Urbane Life and DJs Nune and Miss Brit (who killed it) while showing off their expressive t-shirts and enjoying the unofficial kickoff to summer. Insight News photographer David Bradley was on hand to capture the scene for this week’s edition of Snapshots.