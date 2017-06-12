Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

June 12 – June 25

Monday, June 12

FUNK

Tuxedo (Mayer Hawthorne & Jake One)

Fine Line Music Café

318 1st Ave N, Minneapolis,

7 p.m.

18-plus

$20-$35

Seattle based producer Jake One joins forces with Michigan’s Mayer Hawthorne at Fine Line to form the duo, Tuxedo. DJ King Otto spins.

Tuesday, June 13

HIP HOP

Essential Elements Instore with Toki Wright

Fifth Element

2411 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis

6 p.m.

No Cover

Toki Wright plays a special set of new music from his “At the Speed of Life 3” EP at Fifth Element for IPR’s Essential Elements showcase. Additional performances by The Essentials and Nate Millyunz.

Wednesday, June 14

POP

Boyz II Men, Paula Abdul, New Kids on the Block

Xcel Energy Center

175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

$30-$200

Boyz II Men plays their classic hits for the crowd with Paula Abdul and co-headliners, New Kids on the Block.

Thursday, June 15

MUSICAL

“Ghost: The Musical”

Old Log Theatre

5185 Meadville St., Excelsior

7:30 p.m.

$35

This live adaptation of the 1990s hit film includes local musicians and actors. “Ghost: The Musical” runs Sept. 23

Friday, June 16

COMEDY

Summer Comedy Jam

Orpheum Theatre

910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

$64-$128

DeRay Davis, Lil Duval, Elliot Vreeland, Shed G. and special guest host Faizon Love bring laughs to the Orpheum.

Saturday, June 17

GATHERING

HWMR Presents: The BOMA

H. White Men’s Room

1500 44th Ave. N., Minneapolis

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The “Boma” or traditional African gathering place, will be a barbecue on the Northside with Joe Davis and the Poetic Diaspora, Niles, Dahlia Jones, Delphin Star and Ashli R’ Nai Henderson.

Sunday, June 18

FESTIVAL

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Water Power Park

206 S.E. Main St., Minneapolis

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hip-hop/funk/jazz band, Ayvah, plays the Stone Arch Bridge Festival at 2 p.m. on the Water Power Park stage.

Monday, June 19

AFRO-CUBAN

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis,

7 p.m.

$35-$50

Four-time Juno Award winner, Jane Bunnett, play the Dakota with her all woman band, Maquegue.

Tuesday, June 20

CLUB

Tap That Tuesdays

Nomad World Pub

501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

21-plus

$3-$5

Head to The Nomad Tuesdays for drinks, hip-hop DJs, and live performances.

Wednesday, June 21

DANCE/R&B

Big Freedia, Cupcakke and Lex Allen

The Cabooze

917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

Big Freedia is joined by Milwaukee’s Lex Allen and Cupcakke for the Red Bull Sound Select party. You must RSVP online at www.redbullsoundselect.com/events/2017/06/red-bull-sound-select-presents-twin-cities#.

Thursday, June 22

DANCE/SPOKEN WORD

SHEbeats

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

7 p.m.

$7-$30 (sliding scale)

This showcase focuses on feminine energy with Hope Medford, K Raydio, Maxee, Hazel Howl, Laresa Avent, Energy Dance Collective, Crash Dance Productions and DJ Neekasodope.

Friday, June 23

HIP-HOP/SOUL/JAZZ

The Feels Finale – A Night of Release at Jazzfest

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

6 W. 6th St., St. Paul

8 p.m.

As part of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, Soul Tools and KBEM Jazz 88 present a night of live music, dance and more at the Amsterdam.

Saturday, June 24

ECLECTIC

Lady Midnight and Dream of the Wild with Seaberg

7th Street Entry

701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

18-plus

$10

Lady Midnight heads up a night of various styles in “The Entry” with Dream of the Wild and Seaberg.

Sunday, June 25

FESTIVAL

Twin Cities Pride Festival

Loring Park

1382 Willow St., Minneapolis

10 a.m.

The Twin Cities Gay Pride Festival takes place in downtown Minneapolis. Plenty of food and entertainment on deck.