Aesthetically It!

June 12 – June 25
Monday, June 12
FUNK
Tuxedo (Mayer Hawthorne & Jake One)
Fine Line Music Café
318 1st Ave N, Minneapolis,
7 p.m.
18-plus
$20-$35
Seattle based producer Jake One joins forces with Michigan’s Mayer Hawthorne at Fine Line to form the duo, Tuxedo. DJ King Otto spins.
Tuesday, June 13
HIP HOP
Essential Elements Instore with Toki Wright
Fifth Element
2411 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis
6 p.m.
No Cover
Toki Wright plays a special set of new music from his “At the Speed of Life 3” EP at Fifth Element for IPR’s Essential Elements showcase. Additional performances by The Essentials and Nate Millyunz.
Wednesday, June 14
POP
Boyz II Men, Paula Abdul, New Kids on the Block
Xcel Energy Center
175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul
$30-$200
Boyz II Men plays their classic hits for the crowd with Paula Abdul and co-headliners, New Kids on the Block.
Thursday, June 15
MUSICAL
“Ghost: The Musical”
Old Log Theatre
5185 Meadville St., Excelsior
7:30 p.m.
$35
This live adaptation of the 1990s hit film includes local musicians and actors. “Ghost: The Musical” runs Sept. 23
Friday, June 16
COMEDY
Summer Comedy Jam
Orpheum Theatre
910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
8 p.m.
$64-$128
DeRay Davis, Lil Duval, Elliot Vreeland, Shed G. and special guest host Faizon Love bring laughs to the Orpheum.
Saturday, June 17
GATHERING
HWMR Presents: The BOMA
H. White Men’s Room
1500 44th Ave. N., Minneapolis
6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
The “Boma” or traditional African gathering place, will be a barbecue on the Northside with Joe Davis and the Poetic Diaspora, Niles, Dahlia Jones, Delphin Star and Ashli R’ Nai Henderson.
Sunday, June 18
FESTIVAL
Stone Arch Bridge Festival
Water Power Park
206 S.E. Main St., Minneapolis
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hip-hop/funk/jazz band, Ayvah, plays the Stone Arch Bridge Festival at 2 p.m. on the Water Power Park stage.
Monday, June 19
AFRO-CUBAN
Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis,
7 p.m.
$35-$50
Four-time Juno Award winner, Jane Bunnett, play the Dakota with her all woman band, Maquegue.
Tuesday, June 20
CLUB
Tap That Tuesdays
Nomad World Pub
501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
9:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
21-plus
$3-$5
Head to The Nomad Tuesdays for drinks, hip-hop DJs, and live performances.
Wednesday, June 21
DANCE/R&B
Big Freedia, Cupcakke and Lex Allen
The Cabooze
917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
Big Freedia is joined by Milwaukee’s Lex Allen and Cupcakke for the Red Bull Sound Select party. You must RSVP online at www.redbullsoundselect.com/events/2017/06/red-bull-sound-select-presents-twin-cities#.
Thursday, June 22
DANCE/SPOKEN WORD
SHEbeats
The Parkway Theater
4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis
7 p.m.
$7-$30 (sliding scale)
This showcase focuses on feminine energy with Hope Medford, K Raydio, Maxee, Hazel Howl, Laresa Avent, Energy Dance Collective, Crash Dance Productions and DJ Neekasodope.
Friday, June 23
HIP-HOP/SOUL/JAZZ
The Feels Finale – A Night of Release at Jazzfest
Amsterdam Bar and Hall
6 W. 6th St., St. Paul
8 p.m.
As part of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, Soul Tools and KBEM Jazz 88 present a night of live music, dance and more at the Amsterdam.
Saturday, June 24
ECLECTIC
Lady Midnight and Dream of the Wild with Seaberg
7th Street Entry
701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis
6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
18-plus
$10
Lady Midnight heads up a night of various styles in “The Entry” with Dream of the Wild and Seaberg.
Sunday, June 25
FESTIVAL
Twin Cities Pride Festival
Loring Park
1382 Willow St., Minneapolis
10 a.m.
The Twin Cities Gay Pride Festival takes place in downtown Minneapolis. Plenty of food and entertainment on deck.