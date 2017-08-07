Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Monday, Aug. 7 – Sunday, Aug. 20

Monday, Aug. 7

Musical Mondays

Hell’s Kitchen

80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

21-plus

$5 suggested donation

Musical Mondays at Hell’s Kitchen is a monthly cabaret series featuring musical theater performers in the Twin Cities, hosted on the first Monday of every month.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

International Reggae Allstars

Bunker’s

761 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

21-plus

$6

The islands come to the great north during this weekly live reggae event featuring the International Reggae Allstars.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Soul Bazaar

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

21-plus

$8

Soul Tools’ “Soul Bazaar” is a national touring party combining music, art, games and more for those labeled nonconformists, misfits, weirdos and those who love them. Curated by Toki Wright, performers include Big Cats, Blazz, NatanYael, Mamadu, and FreeQueenSee.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Youth United 2017

Neighborhood House

179 Robie St. E., St. Paul

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ages 13-18

No charge

This day of conversation and learning helps youth develop skills for confronting community challenges and making a difference. Workshops include sessions on legal rights, mental health and community organizing.

Friday, Aug. 11

Raquel Rodriguez

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m.

21-plus

$10 advance, $12 door

Los Angeles-based soul singer, Raquel Rodriguez, comes to the Icehouse as a follow up to her sold out show back in March of 2015. Joining her are local favorites, jazz/funk band, New Sound Underground, and J Thompson will be on the turntables.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Fit and Fabulous

NEON

1007 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No charge

Come out and enjoy a little “me time” with a party designed to motivate you to conquer your health and wellness goals.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Twin Cities Natural Hair & Beauty Expo

Ramada Plaza Minneapolis

1330 Industrial Blvd. N.E., Minneapolis

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$10

The Twin Cities Natural Hair & Beauty Expo is a one-day event designed to allow women across the cities to meet, network and exchange ideas with others of like interest. The Event features educators and vendors, along with live entertainment.

Monday, Aug. 14

BLUES/JAZZ

Ruthie Foster

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

7 p.m.

$35-$45

Rolling Stone calls Ruthie Foster a “pure magic to watch and hear.” Check out the guitar playing songwriter Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 at the Dakota.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

HIP-HOP

YO! MNtv Raps

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m.

21-plus

Free

DJ Adatrak spins at a new night in Minneapolis where he mixes music videos from hometown artists. Have a video you want included? Email DJadatrak@gmail.com to get on the playlist.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

COMEDY

Shed G’s Comedy Birthday Bash

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

7:30 p.m.

21-plus

$10-$25

Celebrate comedian Shed G’s 40th birthday at the Parkway with Louisiana’s D’Lai.

Thursday, Aug. 17

DANCE

Rhythmically Speaking 2017

Illusion Theater

528 Hennepin Ave., 8th floor, Minneapolis

7:30 p.m.

Twin Cities and national choreographers come together for a night of dance in this ninth year of Rhythmically Speaking, which runs through Aug. 19.

Friday, Aug. 18

NEO-SOUL

Pourhouse Live ft. Traiveon and Candi

Pourhouse

10 5th St. S., Minneapolis

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

All ages

$10-$15

Neo-soul band Traiveon and Candi headline with Niibox.

Saturday, Aug. 19

FOOD/FESTIVAL

Appetite for Change: Summer Block Party

Appetite for Change

1200 W. Broadway Ave., # 180, Minneapolis

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

All ages

Free

Food trucks and music will be on the Northside for youth farming organization, Appetiite for Change. Performances include Finding Novyon, B Dot Croc, Eric Mayson and more.

Sunday, Aug. 20

GOSPEL

“We Are Better Together” Concert

Shiloh Temple International Ministries

1201 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

$50

2nd Chance Outreach and the Minnesota State Baptist Convention present this concert featuring Dottie Peoples, Alexis Spight, saxophonist Antonio Allen and the Minnesota State Baptist Convention Choir. The concert is hosted by Shed G.