Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
Monday, Aug. 7 – Sunday, Aug. 20
Monday, Aug. 7
Musical Mondays
Hell’s Kitchen
80 S. 9th St., Minneapolis
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
21-plus
$5 suggested donation
Musical Mondays at Hell’s Kitchen is a monthly cabaret series featuring musical theater performers in the Twin Cities, hosted on the first Monday of every month.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
International Reggae Allstars
Bunker’s
761 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis
9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
21-plus
$6
The islands come to the great north during this weekly live reggae event featuring the International Reggae Allstars.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Soul Bazaar
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
21-plus
$8
Soul Tools’ “Soul Bazaar” is a national touring party combining music, art, games and more for those labeled nonconformists, misfits, weirdos and those who love them. Curated by Toki Wright, performers include Big Cats, Blazz, NatanYael, Mamadu, and FreeQueenSee.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Youth United 2017
Neighborhood House
179 Robie St. E., St. Paul
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ages 13-18
No charge
This day of conversation and learning helps youth develop skills for confronting community challenges and making a difference. Workshops include sessions on legal rights, mental health and community organizing.
Friday, Aug. 11
Raquel Rodriguez
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
9:30 p.m.
21-plus
$10 advance, $12 door
Los Angeles-based soul singer, Raquel Rodriguez, comes to the Icehouse as a follow up to her sold out show back in March of 2015. Joining her are local favorites, jazz/funk band, New Sound Underground, and J Thompson will be on the turntables.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Fit and Fabulous
NEON
1007 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
No charge
Come out and enjoy a little “me time” with a party designed to motivate you to conquer your health and wellness goals.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Twin Cities Natural Hair & Beauty Expo
Ramada Plaza Minneapolis
1330 Industrial Blvd. N.E., Minneapolis
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
$10
The Twin Cities Natural Hair & Beauty Expo is a one-day event designed to allow women across the cities to meet, network and exchange ideas with others of like interest. The Event features educators and vendors, along with live entertainment.
Monday, Aug. 14
BLUES/JAZZ
Ruthie Foster
Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
7 p.m.
$35-$45
Rolling Stone calls Ruthie Foster a “pure magic to watch and hear.” Check out the guitar playing songwriter Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 at the Dakota.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
HIP-HOP
YO! MNtv Raps
Honey
205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
9:30 p.m.
21-plus
Free
DJ Adatrak spins at a new night in Minneapolis where he mixes music videos from hometown artists. Have a video you want included? Email DJadatrak@gmail.com to get on the playlist.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
COMEDY
Shed G’s Comedy Birthday Bash
The Parkway Theater
4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis
7:30 p.m.
21-plus
$10-$25
Celebrate comedian Shed G’s 40th birthday at the Parkway with Louisiana’s D’Lai.
Thursday, Aug. 17
DANCE
Rhythmically Speaking 2017
Illusion Theater
528 Hennepin Ave., 8th floor, Minneapolis
7:30 p.m.
Twin Cities and national choreographers come together for a night of dance in this ninth year of Rhythmically Speaking, which runs through Aug. 19.
Friday, Aug. 18
NEO-SOUL
Pourhouse Live ft. Traiveon and Candi
Pourhouse
10 5th St. S., Minneapolis
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
All ages
$10-$15
Neo-soul band Traiveon and Candi headline with Niibox.
Saturday, Aug. 19
FOOD/FESTIVAL
Appetite for Change: Summer Block Party
Appetite for Change
1200 W. Broadway Ave., # 180, Minneapolis
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
All ages
Free
Food trucks and music will be on the Northside for youth farming organization, Appetiite for Change. Performances include Finding Novyon, B Dot Croc, Eric Mayson and more.
Sunday, Aug. 20
GOSPEL
“We Are Better Together” Concert
Shiloh Temple International Ministries
1201 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
$50
2nd Chance Outreach and the Minnesota State Baptist Convention present this concert featuring Dottie Peoples, Alexis Spight, saxophonist Antonio Allen and the Minnesota State Baptist Convention Choir. The concert is hosted by Shed G.