Muslim Advocates responds to explosion at Minnesota mosque

Washington, D.C. – Madihha Ahussain, special counsel for anti-Muslim Bigotry at Muslim Advocates, issued a statement in response to reports of an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

The bombing also marks five years since the Oak Creek shooting claimed the lives of six people and caused injuries to four more at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin.

“This explosion is a tragedy and we at Muslim Advocates send our full and unbending support for the people of Bloomington and the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center,” said Ahussain. “While details of the explosion are still under investigation, we cannot ignore that this type of destruction comes at a time when houses of worship are increasingly becoming targets of hate, and communities regularly fear for their safety. Today marks five years since a Sikh temple was attacked in Wisconsin and, together with the recent surges in mosque burnings and vandalism across the nation, houses of worship are now also targets of vandals, arsonists, and bigots. We stand with the people of Bloomington and of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center and urge a full investigation into how this happened.”