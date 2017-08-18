Articles, Featured Section Top, News

Bannon is out

Steve Bannon is out as White House chief strategist.

Bannon, a star of the so-called alt-right, with his radically conservative online publication, Breitbart, is credited with helping Donald Trump win the presidency. Trump is quoted as telling aides he was removing Bannon, but according to Bannon’s former publication, he actually submitted his resignation Aug. 7.

Steve Bannon NBC News

The strategist has been a lightning-rod for Trump from early on, but last weekend’s riots and murder of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Va. during the white supremacists, “Unite the Right” gathering added greater voice to those calling for Bannon’s removal.

Trump remains under fire from both Democrats and Republicans for his comments that seemed to embolden those aligned with the white supremacist movement following the weekend’s violence.

