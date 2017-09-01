Arradondo announces new leadership within MPD

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has made some changes to the department’s executive leadership team.

Promoted to assistant chief is Mike Kjos. Kjos has worked as a patrol officer and supervisor in the 1st, 3rd and 4th Precincts throughout his 29-year career with the department. In 2012 he was named the 4th Precinct Inspector before taking over as the 1st Precinct Inspector in 2015. He moved back to the 4th Precinct as an inspector before he was named the deputy chief of the Patrol Bureau. As the assistant chief, Kjos will lead the department’s day-to-day operations.

Art Knight has been named deputy chief/chief of staff. Knight began his career with the Minneapolis Police Department in 1992, and has served in several investigative roles in addition to working in both the 3rd and 4th Precincts. His investigative experience includes assignments

in Public Housing, Sex Crimes, Family Violence and Assault. Most recently, he has served as a lieutenant in the 4th Precinct and as the leader of the department’s Procedural Justice Team, which facilitated department-wide training focused on history and how it relates to police interactions today. He has also been a volunteer coach for the Police Activities League for more than 20 years. As the deputy chief/chief of staff, Knight will be a connection between the department and the community, while overseeing the department’s initiatives, including the National Initiative for Building Trust and Legitimacy.

The new deputy chief of Investigations is Erick Fors. Fors began his career with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) in 1998 and has worked in the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Precincts. He has also served as a field training officer, Crisis Intervention Team member, backgrounds investigator, juvenile investigator and homicide investigator. Most recently Fors has been the commander of the Violent Crimes Investigations Division, which includes leadership roles on both the Group Violence Intervention project and the department’s U-Visa applications program. Fors will now oversee the MPD’s Investigative Bureau, which includes all investigative units under both the Violent Crimes and Special Crimes Investigations divisions. Under that same umbrella, Fors is responsible for leading the Police Activities League and School Resource Officer team.

Henry Halvorson was promoted to deputy chief of Professional Standards. Halvorson started his MPD career in 1992. He has served as a patrol officer in the 2nd and 3rd Precincts, and as an investigator in Public Housing, Sex Crimes and Internal Affairs. As a lieutenant he has been a supervisor in both the 1st Precinct and the Internal Affairs Unit. Nationally, he has also been a leader with the Native American Law Enforcement Summit. Halvorson will lead many of the internal aspects of the department, including Training, Internal Affairs, Records Information, Property and Evidence, and the Community Service Officer Program.

Bruce Folkens will be the commander of the department’s new juvenile division and Travis Glampe will be the commander of its new Technology and Support Services division.

“I feel like this is a good time to bring some new leaders on board who will greatly assist our department moving forward with the important work of culture change, accountability, and outcomes,” said Arradondo in a statement. “I believe these new leaders have garnered respect and credibility, not only within our organization, but out in the communities we serve.”

The changes took effect Sept. 3. In a statement, the chief said he will be filling in the newly vacated positions in the coming days and weeks.