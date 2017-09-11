Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
Monday, Sept. 11 – Sunday, Sept. 24
Monday, Sept. 11
JAZZ
Charmin Michelle with Sam Miltich
The Dunsmore Room at Crooners
6161 Highway 65 N.E., Minneapolis
7:30 p.m.
21-plus
$10
Hear the music of Billie Holiday with singer Charmin Michelle and Sam Miltich.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
HIP-HOP
Neon Blaque Residency
331 Club
331 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
8:30 p.m.
21-plus
No cover
Every Tuesday in September hip-hop group, Neon Blaque, hosts a night of performers at 331 Club in Northeast Minneapolis.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
HIP-HOP
St. Paul Slim
Turf Club
1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul
7:30 p.m.
21-plus
$8 advance, $10 door
Hometown hip-hop great, St. Paul Slim, plays the Turf Club with Lizea Harper, Captive Agents and DJ Nasp.
Thursday, Sept. 14
REGGAE
Morgan Heritage with Dred I Dread
Skyway Theatre
711 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
8 p.m.
$20 advance
Out on their “Avrakedabra” tour, reggae legends Morgan Heritage return to Minneapolis with hometown openers Dred I Dread.
Friday, Sept. 15
DANCE PERFORMANCE
Ananya Dance Theatre: Shyamali-Sprouting Roots
O’Shaughnessy Auditorium
2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul
7:30 p.m.
$20
Powerhouse dance collective Ananya Dance Theatre presents a new work in St. Paul.
Saturday, Sept. 16
POETRY/SPOKEN WORD
Black Poet’s: On Building a Spaceship to get the …
Barbette
1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis
4 p.m.
No cover
The Lit Crawl series will feature new poetry from Keno Evol and Fatima Camara.
Sunday, Sept. 17
FUNK/R&B
Thundercat
First Avenue
701 1st Ave N, Minneapolis
7:30 p.m.
18-plus
$20 advance, $25 door
From his work with producer, Flying Lotus, to backing rock icons Suicidal Tendencies, to his own solo efforts, Thundercat is one the top tier of popular musicians.
Monday, Sept. 18
COMMUNITY ORGANIZING
Come Build Neighborhood Power
North Regional Library
1315 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Join in for a session on neighborhood and community organizing in North Minneapolis.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
KARAOKE
Karaoke at Sushi Tango
Sushi Tango Uptown
3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
No cover
Every Tuesday its karaoke at Sushi Tango. Urban hipsters come for the karaoke and stay for the late night happy hour.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
ROCK
Gorillaz
Roy Wilkins Auditorium
175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul
7:30 p.m.
The animated band made up of 1990s rock stars and 2000-era hip-hop producers known for their collaborations with De La Soul, Kaytranada and Del the Funky Homosapien, plays a rare show in downtown St. Paul.
Thursday, Sept. 21
BOOK READING
Green Card Youth Voices: St. Paul
SubText: A Bookstore
6 5th St. W., St. Paul
7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Under the guidance of educator, Dr. Amy Hewett-Olatunde, and in collaboration with Hamline University graduate students, 30 immigrant student authors who come from 13 different countries, created individual online video narratives and written personal essays that can be found in the book to be read during the session.
Friday, Sept. 22
HIP-HOP
Yo Gotti
Privé Minneapolis
315 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis
Following up his signing to Roc Nation and the smash success of the single, “Rake It Up,” with Nicki Minaj, Memphis standout Yo Gotti hits Privé.
Saturday, Sept. 23
FILM
“RoboCop” 35mm Screening and Costume Contest
The Parkway Theater
4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
The Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society presents a screening of the 1987 classic, “RoboCop, on 35mm film. Paired with a costume contest it’s sure to be weird fun.
Sunday, Sept. 24
THEATER
Huge Theater POC Only Jam #10
Huge Theater
3037 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Coming off of some negative press about Clubhouse Jager’s owner supporting David Duke, Huge Theater mistakenly got wrapped up in the mess. A tenant of Julius De Roma (owner of Jager), Huge Theater was quick to stand up for inclusivity. This is a continuation of those efforts.