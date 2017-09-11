Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Monday, Sept. 11 – Sunday, Sept. 24

Monday, Sept. 11

JAZZ

Charmin Michelle with Sam Miltich

The Dunsmore Room at Crooners

6161 Highway 65 N.E., Minneapolis

7:30 p.m.

21-plus

$10

Hear the music of Billie Holiday with singer Charmin Michelle and Sam Miltich.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

HIP-HOP

Neon Blaque Residency

331 Club

331 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

8:30 p.m.

21-plus

No cover

Every Tuesday in September hip-hop group, Neon Blaque, hosts a night of performers at 331 Club in Northeast Minneapolis.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

HIP-HOP

St. Paul Slim

Turf Club

1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul

7:30 p.m.

21-plus

$8 advance, $10 door

Hometown hip-hop great, St. Paul Slim, plays the Turf Club with Lizea Harper, Captive Agents and DJ Nasp.

Thursday, Sept. 14

REGGAE

Morgan Heritage with Dred I Dread

Skyway Theatre

711 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

$20 advance

Out on their “Avrakedabra” tour, reggae legends Morgan Heritage return to Minneapolis with hometown openers Dred I Dread.

Friday, Sept. 15

DANCE PERFORMANCE

Ananya Dance Theatre: Shyamali-Sprouting Roots

O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul

7:30 p.m.

$20

Powerhouse dance collective Ananya Dance Theatre presents a new work in St. Paul.

Saturday, Sept. 16

POETRY/SPOKEN WORD

Black Poet’s: On Building a Spaceship to get the …

Barbette

1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

4 p.m.

No cover

The Lit Crawl series will feature new poetry from Keno Evol and Fatima Camara.

Sunday, Sept. 17

FUNK/R&B

Thundercat

First Avenue

701 1st Ave N, Minneapolis

7:30 p.m.

18-plus

$20 advance, $25 door

From his work with producer, Flying Lotus, to backing rock icons Suicidal Tendencies, to his own solo efforts, Thundercat is one the top tier of popular musicians.

Monday, Sept. 18

COMMUNITY ORGANIZING

Come Build Neighborhood Power

North Regional Library

1315 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Join in for a session on neighborhood and community organizing in North Minneapolis.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

KARAOKE

Karaoke at Sushi Tango

Sushi Tango Uptown

3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

No cover

Every Tuesday its karaoke at Sushi Tango. Urban hipsters come for the karaoke and stay for the late night happy hour.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

ROCK

Gorillaz

Roy Wilkins Auditorium

175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul

7:30 p.m.

The animated band made up of 1990s rock stars and 2000-era hip-hop producers known for their collaborations with De La Soul, Kaytranada and Del the Funky Homosapien, plays a rare show in downtown St. Paul.

Thursday, Sept. 21

BOOK READING

Green Card Youth Voices: St. Paul

SubText: A Bookstore

6 5th St. W., St. Paul

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Under the guidance of educator, Dr. Amy Hewett-Olatunde, and in collaboration with Hamline University graduate students, 30 immigrant student authors who come from 13 different countries, created individual online video narratives and written personal essays that can be found in the book to be read during the session.

Friday, Sept. 22

HIP-HOP

Yo Gotti

Privé Minneapolis

315 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis

Following up his signing to Roc Nation and the smash success of the single, “Rake It Up,” with Nicki Minaj, Memphis standout Yo Gotti hits Privé.

Saturday, Sept. 23

FILM

“RoboCop” 35mm Screening and Costume Contest

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

The Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society presents a screening of the 1987 classic, “RoboCop, on 35mm film. Paired with a costume contest it’s sure to be weird fun.

Sunday, Sept. 24

THEATER

Huge Theater POC Only Jam #10

Huge Theater

3037 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Coming off of some negative press about Clubhouse Jager’s owner supporting David Duke, Huge Theater mistakenly got wrapped up in the mess. A tenant of Julius De Roma (owner of Jager), Huge Theater was quick to stand up for inclusivity. This is a continuation of those efforts.