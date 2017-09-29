4TheCity envisions business, culture as conduits to positivity

By Harry Colbert, Jr.

Managing Editor

@HarryColbertJr –

Fashion is a $1.2 trillion global industry and a group of young area entrepreneurs are getting in on the business and hoping to take the Twin Cities worldwide.

Barely out of high school, Justin Davis, along with his partners, Victor Flagg and Jarrod Beard, have launched 4TheCity – a line of t-shirts, shorts and hoodies. The line is an ode to the Twin Cities, but Davis said he plans to turn the regional line global. But first, he wants to salute the hometown.

“We’re doing this to highlight all that’s positive going on here,” said Davis, a student at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. “We’re really pushing a positive way of life; it’s not just about the clothes, it’s about doing good for the community.”

An example of 4TheCity’s commitment to community could be seen with a recent flash sale during Ramadan. Following the sale, the company donated $300 as a Zakat al-Fitr – an act of charity towards those less fortunate.

“We always want to give back to the community that we love so much,” said Davis.

As head of clothing for 4TheCity, Davis said an inspiration for his company is another local company gaining national acclaim, Houston White’s Black Excellence. And like Black Excellence, 4TheCity has employed a strategy of releasing limited, special edition lines. One such line is a line of hoodies paying tribute to Trayvon Martin, infamously gunned down by George Zimmerman in Florida. Martin was profiled by Zimmerman for wearing a hoodie. The Martin hoodies will debut in February, the month of Martin’s birthday and homicide.

4TheCity has landed retail distribution inside Uptown’s b. Resale and is employing a unique online sales strategy.“We will launch our clothing for a specific time on our website (www.4thecity.co) and then we’ll take the site down and then have additional re-launches for each line,” said Davis, who said once the complete collection is available its site will remain up indefinitely.

Though Twin Cities focuses, Davis said he’s seen sales from Iowa, Colorado and Arizona.

“Eventually, we want to start 4 the World,” said Davis.