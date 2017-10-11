Guthrie presents ‘Aftermath: A Newtown Screening and Community Conversation’

The Guthrie Theater will present “Aftermath: A Newtown Screening and Community Conversation” this coming Monday (Oct. 16) at 7 p.m. in the Dowling Studio.

“Aftermath: A Newtown Screening and Community Conversation” offers an opportunity for reflection and conversation about the impact of gun violence on public health. The event features a screening of the documentary “Newtown” followed by a panel discussion with the film’s director, Kim Snyder, as well as public health experts, school staff and clergy from the Twin Cities community.

“At the Guthrie we believe that the arts build empathy and social awareness, especially when that art is placed in conversation with larger community concerns and expert knowledge. Given the recent events in Las Vegas, we want to create a moment to thoughtfully reflect upon how such acts of violence may speak to a systemic public health crisis,” said Guthrie Artistic Director Joseph Haj. “Through the story of Sandy Hook Elementary, ‘Newtown’ eloquently and deftly leads its audience to a space of empathy and understanding. By hosting a discussion following the screening, we hope to offer an opportunity to place the lessons of the film in conversation with the impact of gun violence in the Twin Cities.”

Filmed over the course of nearly three years, “Newtown” documents the repercussions of the tragedy on the community surrounding Sandy Hook Elementary, site of the deadliest mass elementary school shooting in American history.

The presentation kicks off “Happenings,” the Guthrie’s series of periodic and timely events that include conversations, town hall meetings, salons, dance parties, performances and readings that are representative of current events and are immediately relevant to the world around.

Tickets are free but reservations are required through the Guthrie Box Office at (612) 377-2224 or online at www.guthrietheater.org. Due to limited capacity, there is a two ticket limit per person.