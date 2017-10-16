Aesthetically Speaking, Articles, Slider

Sphinx Virtuosi performs this Sunday at the Ordway

Minnesota Opera, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, the Schubert Club and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra present Sphinx Virtuosi this Sunday (Oct. 22) at 3 p.m. in the Ordway Concert Hall.

Since their debut at Carnegie Hall in 2004, the Sphinx Virtuosi has been recognized as one of the nation’s most dynamic professional chamber orchestras. Composed of 18 of the nation’s top Black and Latino classical soloists, these alumni of the internationally renowned Sphinx Competition come together each fall as cultural ambassadors to reach new audiences through classical music.

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sphinx Virtuosi

The concert will include the newly commissioned “Guardian of the Horizon: Concerto Grosso for Violin, Cello, and Strings,” by award-winning composer Jimmy Lopez. The “Concerti per Venti” program will also feature “Delights and Dances” by Michael Abels, a three-movement work for string quartet and string orchestra (commissioned by Sphinx in 2012), “Concerto Grosso” by Vaughan Williams and Beethoven’s “Grosse Fugue.”

Tickets for this performance start at $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and can be purchased online at www.ordway.org/the-sphinx-virtuosi or by phone at (651) 224-4222 or in person at the Ordway ticket office, 345 Washington St., St. Paul.

October 16, 2017

You may also like

Ordway, Schubert Club and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Present The Sphinx Virtuosi with Catalyst Quartet
ABOUT INSIGHT NEWS
The Journal For Community News, Business and The Arts serving the African American community in Minneapolis-St.Paul. Available on news stands and online at insightnews.com.
INSIGHT NEWS

1815 Bryant Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
insightnews.com
(612) 588-1313

ADVERTISING

Download our Media Kit (PDF file, requires Adobe Acrobat Reader)

Newspaper Deadlines
-Classified: Ad inquiries due one week prior to run date Wednesday
-Display: Space reservation due one week prior to run date and material due Wednesday the week prior to run date.
-Insight News print edition is published weekly on Mondays

For more information call: 612.588.1313

CONVERSATiONS W/ AL MCFARLANE