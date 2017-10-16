Sphinx Virtuosi performs this Sunday at the Ordway

Minnesota Opera, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, the Schubert Club and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra present Sphinx Virtuosi this Sunday (Oct. 22) at 3 p.m. in the Ordway Concert Hall.

Since their debut at Carnegie Hall in 2004, the Sphinx Virtuosi has been recognized as one of the nation’s most dynamic professional chamber orchestras. Composed of 18 of the nation’s top Black and Latino classical soloists, these alumni of the internationally renowned Sphinx Competition come together each fall as cultural ambassadors to reach new audiences through classical music.

The concert will include the newly commissioned “Guardian of the Horizon: Concerto Grosso for Violin, Cello, and Strings,” by award-winning composer Jimmy Lopez. The “Concerti per Venti” program will also feature “Delights and Dances” by Michael Abels, a three-movement work for string quartet and string orchestra (commissioned by Sphinx in 2012), “Concerto Grosso” by Vaughan Williams and Beethoven’s “Grosse Fugue.”

Tickets for this performance start at $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and can be purchased online at www.ordway.org/the-sphinx-virtuosi or by phone at (651) 224-4222 or in person at the Ordway ticket office, 345 Washington St., St. Paul.