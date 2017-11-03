Sen. Franken to highlight resources to help minority-owned small businesses on Friday

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) will host a public forum next Friday (Nov. 10) to highlight resources that can help minority-owned small businesses that are looking to expand. The event will be held at the Urban League in Minneapolis, 2100 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis, and is free and open to the public.

At the forum, Franken will bring together service providers, government agencies, and local business owners to discuss how minority-owned small business can gain access to capital, technical assistance, and contracting opportunities. Attendees will also hear directly from business owners who have used these resources to grow their businesses.

The forum runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with registration starting at 8:30 a.m.

More information is available by contacting Charles Sutton at Charles_Sutton@Franken.Senate.gov or Osman Ahmed at Osman_Ahmed@Franken.Senate.gov or call (651) 221-1016.