Articles, Featured Section Top, News

Cunningham stuns Johnson in Minneapolis’ 8th Ward

With results just in, Phillipe Cunningham has just upset longtime councilperson and council president, Barb Johnson in Minneapolis’ 4th Ward.

Phillipe Cunningham

Phillipe Cunningham

Although Johnson outpaced Cunningham in first choice votes, once the second-choice votes were tabulated Cunningham was declared the victor with a final tabulation of 2,605 for Cunningham to Johnson’s 2,430. Cunningham will join Andrea Jenkins, who won the city council race in a landslide in the city’s 8th Ward, as the first two transgender persons elected to the city council of a major U.S. city.

November 8, 2017
ABOUT INSIGHT NEWS
The Journal For Community News, Business and The Arts serving the African American community in Minneapolis-St.Paul. Available on news stands and online at insightnews.com.
INSIGHT NEWS

1815 Bryant Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
insightnews.com
(612) 588-1313

ADVERTISING

Download our Media Kit (PDF file, requires Adobe Acrobat Reader)

Newspaper Deadlines
-Classified: Ad inquiries due one week prior to run date Wednesday
-Display: Space reservation due one week prior to run date and material due Wednesday the week prior to run date.
-Insight News print edition is published weekly on Mondays

For more information call: 612.588.1313

CONVERSATiONS W/ AL MCFARLANE