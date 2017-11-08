Cunningham stuns Johnson in Minneapolis’ 8th Ward

With results just in, Phillipe Cunningham has just upset longtime councilperson and council president, Barb Johnson in Minneapolis’ 4th Ward.

Although Johnson outpaced Cunningham in first choice votes, once the second-choice votes were tabulated Cunningham was declared the victor with a final tabulation of 2,605 for Cunningham to Johnson’s 2,430. Cunningham will join Andrea Jenkins, who won the city council race in a landslide in the city’s 8th Ward, as the first two transgender persons elected to the city council of a major U.S. city.